NFL fans have been side-eyeing all the upcoming Denver Broncos national television games after one of the off-season darlings of the league fell flat to start the season. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is no exception.

Russo broke down Denver’s poor start on his show Mad Dog Unleashed on Tuesday before realizing the Broncos were scheduled to take on the equally broken New England Patriots on Christmas Eve this year.

“They could not have put Denver on Christmas Eve as a standalone game,” Russo pleaded. “So that’s my Christmas Eve when I want to bet and think about everything that is anti-Christ, I’ve got Denver hosting New England.”

“You must be kidding me. I’ve got to sit there and keep myself raring to go for putting the presents under the dopey tree and I’ve got Belichick against Sean Payton, two grinches if there ever were?”

Russo decided he would rather finally attend Christmas mass than watch that disaster of a football game.

My Christmas Eve was just ruined! I can't believe I'm stuck with @pats @Broncos! Maybe I just go to mass. pic.twitter.com/Xw7FdKPQk5 — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) October 10, 2023

“I’ll have a little church at 4:30, the mom will come over, a little veal parmesan, which she’ll burn,” Russo added. “The kids will be bored stiff, and I’ll have New England at Denver to keep me into it.”

We would volunteer to pray for Chris Russo in his trying time, but it seems like he might have that part taken care of with the church. Maybe it would be better to pray for the Broncos.

Russo is actually doing a public service for his listeners. He is giving us all a valuable warning. The priests too.

The churches of America better be ready for some new Christmas mass attendees this year.

