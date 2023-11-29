Credit: Mad Dog Unleashed/SiriusXM

One of the most beautiful things about sports talk radio is you never quite know what you’ll get on any given day.

After spending 40 years in radio, you think we’d know what to expect from Chris “Mad Dog” Russo by now.

However, Tuesday’s episode of Mad Dog Unleashed took a wild turn when Russo started arguing with callers over who killed President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Some of you have requested audio. This lasted 6 minutes. Here’s the final 2 of Mad Dog arguing with a caller about who killed JFK. https://t.co/4QOY02zCdU pic.twitter.com/3YLucb5VHE — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 28, 2023

Russo doesn’t buy that Lee Harvey Oswald was the gunman, and he made that very clear.

After a caller said Russo should follow the facts, Russo replied, “What facts? There’s no witnesses. When Oswald got to the police station, did he admit he killed anybody? And here’s a fact, Jack Ruby killed Oswald. How come?”

After the caller replied Ruby thought he would be a hero for killing Oswald, Russo was once again incensed. “He’s 60 years old! He owned a discotheque. He was in the police station Friday night, he could have killed Oswald Friday night.”

The caller said the mob told Ruby to kill Oswald or re-iterated Ruby wanted to be a hero, which led to Russo to poke holes in that theory. “Ruby’s answer at the time was he wanted to spare Jacqueline Kennedy grief [of a trial] but your answer is he wanted to be famous. I don’t buy it.”

The back and forth continued until the video, posted to X by SI’s Jimmy Traina, cut off. But Traina said in his post it was roughly six minutes long.

The only thing we know for sure is there’s never a dull moment when it comes to Chris Russo.

[Jimmy Traina]