Bill Belichick’s reported relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson has generated no shortage of conversation about the couple’s 48-year age gap.

That included on Thursday’s episode of Mad Dog Unleashed, in which Chris “Mad Dog” Russo took issue with the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s dating habits.

“The 24-year-old girlfriend’s a little much for Belichick, let’s be honest,” Russo said. “It’s a little much. He’s 50 years older.”

The sports radio legend then imagined what it would be like to have Belichick date his own daughter, Hudson, a former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestant, who is similar in age to Hudson.

“Here’s what I would say: if Bill Belichick came to my house and wanted to date Kiera Russo, who’s 23, I’d have a problem with it,” Russo said. “‘Coach, come on in. Have a good time, you two.'”

“We’d probably get him on, though, finally,” Russo’s producer replied. “We’d probably get an interview with him.”

“I would get him on,” the 64-year-old conceded. “That’s fair.”

Radio Hall of Famer Chris “Mad Dog” Russo with some brief thoughts on Bill Belichick dating a 24 year old. pic.twitter.com/r1FL3h3up4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 20, 2024

Russo’s sentiments are similar to the ones shared by former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth, who also criticized the sizable age gap between Belichick and his reported girlfriend.

“I think he’s a pig,” the Fox Sports analyst said during a Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan appearance. “That’s disgusting… that’s just awful. What are you doing? Plus, you just look like an absolute clown.”

“What is wrong with you?” Schlereth later added. “He was 48 when she was born? She was a baby, and he was 48.”

So….Stink and Mike decided to role play what a conversation between Bill Belichick and his new girlfriend would be like.@markschlereth | @MikeEvans1043 pic.twitter.com/CpA5JVzOTb — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) June 20, 2024

For what it’s worth, anyone currently 24 years old would have still been an infant when the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady in 2000. That’s not meant to be a judgment, rather, a statement of fact.

