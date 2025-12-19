Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo made radio listeners think something terrible happened to Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman during Thursday’s edition of Mad Dog Unleashed.

“Troy Aikman has passed,” Russo said on his SiriusXM program.

After a poorly timed pause, the legendary New York sports radio host continued his thought.

“As far as guest opportunities are concerned,” Russo clarified. “He had some prior engagements. So, we don’t have Troy on today.”

Here’s the audio clip, as provided by Funhouse on X:

Mad Dog Russo, causing heart attacks from coast to coast. 😳@TroyAikman pic.twitter.com/rhyOmddiHj — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 19, 2025

Mad Dog Unleashed listeners were surely relieved to learn that Aikman was simply not making an appearance on the show, but is still alive, at least. After all, we all still get to hear Aikman talk football for three hours every Monday night during the NFL season.

That one was straight out of the Arrested Development doctor playbook from Russo.