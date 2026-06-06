Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has been a prominent voice in sports media for 40 years and became best known for his work as a co-host alongside Mike Francesa on Mike and the Mad Dog for New York’s WFAN in an iconic radio run that lasted from 1989 to 2008.

Since then, Russo has led Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM and hosts Mad Dog Unleashed. Additionally, he’s a frequent guest on the ESPN morning debate television show First Take.

Russo appeared on the latest edition of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast and revealed the secret to his success as a radio host.

“You gotta combine knowledge with goofiness…” “Knowledge is great, but there’s GOT to be some personality involved. Personality is great, but you gotta have a foundation to work with…”@MadDogUnleashed shares the secret to his radio success: pic.twitter.com/h68s3gsipS — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 5, 2026

“You gotta combine knowledge with goofiness,” Russo explained to former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker. “Knowledge is great, but there’s gotta be some personality is great. Personality is great, but you gotta have a foundation to work with.”

“You can be a goofball, but say crazy things; nobody is going to take you seriously,” Russo continued. “Or you can be the most scientific, analytical, data-oriented, greatest wealth-of-knowledge sports guy in the world. But if you can’t present it, who cares? So, you gotta be able to do both. So, fortunately, Ross, that’s what I’ve been able to do.”

Russo also offered a tip on how to succeed as a voice in sports media.

“You HAVE to believe in it to sell it properly… “You cannot scream and yell as much as I do without having a strong belief that what you’re saying is accurate.”@MadDogUnleashed with a tip on how to succeed in sports media: pic.twitter.com/nwIsz0iWGz — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 5, 2026

“You have to believe in it to sell it properly,” Russo said. “Now, there’s always a little embellishment. That’s part of being a performer, per se, or an actor. You gotta jazz it up a little bit. But you cannot scream and yell as much as I do without having a strong belief that what you’re saying is accurate.”

“You might disagree. Everybody’s got an opinion,” Russo added. “So you can’t worry about that; you can’t take it [personally].”

At 66, Russo is still going strong with the same energy and personality that made him such a popular sports radio host decades ago.

You can watch Russo’s full interview with Tucker here: