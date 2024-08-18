Chris Russo appeared on WFAN Friday and talked about several topics, including his departure from the station in 2008. Photo Credit: Brandon Tierney via X

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo first made a name for himself at WFAN many years ago, and people were listening once again Friday when he made a guest appearance on the station.

Not surprisingly, one of the topics involved his departure from the station 16 years ago.

Russo appeared on WFAN’s midday show with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata, broadcast live from Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Tierney and Licata certainly seemed happy to see him, with Tierney posting a photo of the three men on X.

Grew up listening to WFAN, like everyone. All the miles I put on my car chasing my dream, climbing the ladder…this guy was fuel. I’ll never be the legend “Mad Dog” is. But to have a mic at FAN and to be able to kick around today with Chris means more than you will know. pic.twitter.com/Z5tpCXaog9 — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) August 16, 2024



Russo has gone on to big things since his departure from the station after 20 years in 2008. Best known as the face and voice of SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio as well as his often hilarious appearances on First Take, he said the decision to leave WFAN back in the day was tough.

His show, Mike and the Mad Dog, with co-host Mike Francesa, dominated the local ratings and developed a fanatic following. But the two men had a strained relationship. When Russo suddenly signed a multiyear deal in 2008 to join Sirius and XM, he said the move was personal, and denied the decision to leave involved his relationship with Francesa.

Russo hinted otherwise Friday.

“It was a hard call. … It was a very tough call,” Russo said (via Barrett Sports Media). “As it turns out, the first couple of years were tough. I think it was good for Mike because Mike could show that he could do it — high ratings without me. And I needed a different challenge. So, I think overall, I think it was the proper decision for the both of us. It was a good move at the time.”

Tierney asked the question everyone has wondered.

“But if the relationship was better at the time, you wouldn’t have left?” he asked.

“I probably wouldn’t have left,” Russo admitted.

Russo also revealed he considered the possibility of moving to another slot at WFAN.

“I’m not sure if my act would have worked in the morning, though,” Russo said. “Because I would have done a straight sports show … I’m not sure if it would have worked because I would have probably tried to do it along the lines of the same thing.

“I mean, I think all in all, it was the right move for me, and it was the right move for [Mike].”

Hard to imagine how things would have turned out if Russo had stayed at WFAN. That brings to mind the surprising 2022 revelation by Francesa that one of the candidates considered to replace Russo was Stephen A. Smith.

[BarrettMedia.com]