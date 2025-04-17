Photo Credits: Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY NETWORK (Gary Player, left); Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Chris Russo, right).

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo recently had Gary Player on his show and near the end of the interview, offered some heartfelt words of encouragement to the 89-year-old golf legend — stay alive.

Player discussed the impact of Rory McIlroy’s recent win at the Masters, completing the career Grand Slam.

“Think about young people now realizing, they’ve got to do training with weights and realize young people to never, ever, ever give up — as Winston Churchill said, never give up. You’ve got to keep trying. Strive for education and think what it’s done for tourism in Ireland. Can you imagine?” he said.

“100 percent. Royal St. Rush here I come or whatever, Portrush, whatever it’s called. I am there next. You are the best. Stay alive. Thanks for coming on, Gary. Appreciate it.”

Mad Dog Russo concluded his interview with legendary 89-year-old Gary Player by encouraging him to “stay alive.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/5uiEvZpRsW — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 16, 2025

First off, the name of the course Russo mentioned is indeed Royal Portrush. That is in McIlroy’s home country, Northern Ireland, and will host the 2025 Open Championship in July.

As far as telling Player to stay alive. We doubt that he needs the encouragement but to the extent that he does, we agree. Stay alive, Mr. Player.