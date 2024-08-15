Credit: Mad Dog Radio

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo got his start at WKIS in Orlando, Florida, in the 1980s.

As a radio Hall of Famer, Russo is also the father of someone getting their start in the same business that made “Russo” a household name in sports talk radio. During a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Russo talked about moving his son, Colin, to West Palm Beach while also talking about his future in the same industry.

This is not to say that Colin’s career will mirror his father’s, but his radio career will also start in the Sunshine State. And the “Mad Dog” has already had plenty to say about his son’s booming radio career, chiding him for some of what he did in student media while at the University of Wisconsin.

Who’s the best host in the Russo household?@MadDogUnleashed or @ColinRusso7?🤔 pic.twitter.com/YBEHegcvWL — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) July 26, 2024

Traina asked Russo if he had to be careful about giving Colin advice, as well as how he gives him said advice, as he begins his new role at Good Karma Brands’ West Palm Team. In addition to doing student radio at UW, Colin was also a host and producer at ESPN Madison (100.5 FM).

“Yeah, I’ve talked to him every day. He’s doing these practice shows. He’s going to work with a partner, Tony Rizzo’s kid, the [WKNR host in] Cleveland, who is a great guy,” Chris Russo said, as transcribed by Barrett Sports Media. “Mike Rizzo is his son, and he is down doing these shows with Colin, so they’re both going to do it together.”

If anybody knows about working with a partner, it’s Colin’s father, as Russo did it for two decades alongside Mike Francesa. Chris emphasized the importance of making the co-host look good, setting each other up for success, and avoiding adversarial relationships. While the dynamic between him and Francesa often fueled their show, Russo stressed that Colin, at 22, should focus on creating fun and friendly on-air chemistry with his new partner.

While Colin joined the ESPN West Palm roster in mid-July, the specific time slot wasn’t announced until recently. He’s been working at the station for about a week and according to the Mad Dog, Colin will host the afternoon drive program from 4 to 6 p.m., with the show set to launch in early September.

“You know what he’s had the biggest problem with?” Russo asked Traina. “He’s trying to find things to do. Remember, he’s gonna be on 4-6 — and he’s not on yet. So, what do you do? Get to the radio station at 8 o’clock in the morning and sit there for eight hours. How many people can you talk to? He’s been there for a week already. I think he’s trying to figure out how to handle his day.”

Colin will seemingly have a busy schedule at ESPN West Palm. In addition to co-hosting the afternoon drive show, he’ll host a pregame show for NFL Sundays and another program focused on Friday night high school football.

[BSM, SI Media Podcast]