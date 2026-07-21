Credit: Bart & Carlin

Bart Scott is out at ESPN.

Scott was let go as part of the network’s ongoing round of layoffs, ending his run co-hosting Bart & Carlin on ESPN New York, according to Front Office Sports. His radio partner, Chris Carlin, addressed the move on Tuesday’s show, declining to speak on Scott’s behalf and noting he’d been through a layoff himself before.

“Bart’s name is in there, and I’m certainly not at a place that I’m going to speak about Bart and his future. I think it’s more appropriate to let Bart do that when he is ready to do that,” Carlin said, per Barrett Media. “Similar to a lot of colleagues, I have been in this position before.”

He added that the news was still setting in and that he loved Scott, calling him “a brother,” but kept most specifics about Scott’s future off the table.

Carlin and Scott’s history goes back to WFAN, where they co-hosted alongside Maggie Gray on a show launched in January 2018 to replace Mike Francesa’s afternoon drive slot. That arrangement lasted only about four months before Francesa reversed his retirement and returned to WFAN, bumping the trio to a shorter, earlier timeslot. Carlin was let go from WFAN roughly 19 months after the show started. Scott left on his own terms shortly after, joining ESPN New York, first alongside Michael Kay before moving into a full-time co-hosting role with Alan Hahn in January 2020. The two didn’t work together again until December 2024, when ESPN New York paired them on a new daily show, a move Awful Announcing noted at the time as the station’s first real commitment to an all-local daytime lineup in more than 23 years.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic confirmed that while Scott was let go, Carlin remains at ESPN New York, now running the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. slot on his own.

While Bart Scott was let go, Chris Carlin remains at ESPN New York with its continuation of its local focus. At this point, Carlin is a solo act from 10-1. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 21, 2026

Scott is one of several names caught up in ESPN’s latest round of cuts. NFL analyst Ryan Clark learned live, on the air, that he’d lost his job hosting NFL Live. Longtime MLB anchor Karl Ravech was let go after 33 years with the network. NFL Network analyst Charles Davis is out, though his CBS role is unaffected. SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd, injury expert Stephania Bell, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, and First Take contributor Cam Newton were also among the cuts. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro addressed the layoffs in a company-wide memo Tuesday, tying them to the network’s integration of the NFL assets it acquired earlier this year. A full, updated list of the summer’s layoffs can be found here.

No replacement co-host has been named for Bart & Carlin.