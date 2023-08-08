Bill Daughtry and Chris Canty. Mark A. Sasso Memorial Fund hosted its 10th annual Softball Fundraiser this past Saturday at Wagaraw Baseball Field in Hawthorne. Don La Greca was joined by many of his fellow ESPN personalities and celebrity guests to play against the winning ALRC team from the round robin tournament that took place throughout the day. (Jeremy Smith/Special to NorthJersey.com, via USA Today Sports.)

There have been questions for a while about what’s ahead for ESPN Radio’s national morning show, especially following the inclusion of hosts Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson in June ESPN layoffs and the speculation that fellow host Jay Williams would not have his contract renewed. And the future of ESPN Radio as a whole has received some discussion, with the division hard-hit in those layoffs (beyond Kellerman and Johnson, Jason Fitz was also laid off) and with July’s announcement that Good Karma Brands would run operations and sales for ESPN Radio and ESPN’s podcasts going forward. Well, on Tuesday, Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post reported that ESPN has set their new morning show, tabbing Chris Canty (seen at right above with Bill Daughtry at a 2018 softball fundraiser), Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon for that:

Canty had a NFL career from 2005-2015 as a defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens, then has worked in several media roles since. Most notably, he’s co-hosted national ESPN Radio afternoon show Canty and Carlin with Chris Carlin since April 2022. Carlin is expected to remain as a piece of the ESPN Radio afternoon lineup, but that’s not finalized yet. (It does sound like Pat McAfee will not be going there after all.)

Before Canty and Carlin, Canty co-hosted a morning radio show on ESPN New York with Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg. Rothenberg and DiPietro remain there, and it looks like they will now go head-to-head with Canty in that market. Glasspiegel and Marchand report that DiPietro and Rothenberg is expected to continue to air on ESPN New York’s 98.7 FM frequency, with the new Canty, Cohen and Smallmon show (no official name yet) aired on sister station 1050 AM (which has aired the full lineup of national ESPN Radio programming since 2019) instead. ESPN New York is a local affiliate owned by Good Karma Brands since March 2022.

Meanwhile, Cohen has been working in mornings on Sirius XM, co-hosting Morning Men on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Mike Babchik and former Jet Willie Colon. He’ll leave that show for this role. He also works as Good Karma’s vice president of content.

Smallmon has been working for ESPN Radio as a national update anchor since last year. She previously worked on the morning show at ESPN St. Louis.

We’ll see exactly when this new show is rolled out (Marchand and Glasspiegel write that as per sources, this is done “with the hope that the new program begins by football season in a few weeks”), and what the rest of the ESPN Radio lineup winds up looking like. And we’ll see just what the future of ESPN Radio is overall, following these personnel changes, shift with Good Karma, and debate about the future of national sports talk. But we now know who will be trying to fill that national morning slot.

