Credit: ‘The Odd Couple’

Chris Broussard’s time alongside Rob Parker on Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple is coming to a close.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported that Broussard, who had been partnered on-air with Parker since 2016, will be leaving the show to focus on his First Things First show with Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes. Broussard and Parker became a staple of Fox Sports Radio’s programming from 7-10 p.m. E.T. over the past six or seven-plus-years.

🚨@Chris_Broussard officially announces that he’ll be leaving Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple. The show will live on with @robparkerMLBbro! pic.twitter.com/XQbB7dFv12 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 2, 2024

“The New York Post wrote about a week and a half ago that I will be leaving The Odd Couple, and we really haven’t addressed it,” Broussard said Monday. “We had a few callers, Rob, call in and say stuff, and I just thanked them; they praised the show and all that. I am officially announcing that I am indeed leaving The Odd Couple — it is true… I will be leaving The Odd Couple. My last day is next Friday, September 13th.

“It is tough. It’s a tough announcement to make…And for those, I don’t know, Rob, where there rumors that we got beef or we got tension? Or anything like that?… I shared this with Rob and the executives at Fox Sports Radio and iHeartRadio in January when I finished my new contract with FS1. I told them that after this contract for my radio show was over, I would not be continuing.”

Broussard said that Parker had known this for seven months and that the soon-to-be former co-hosts could keep it under wraps until Glasspiegel broke the news last week.

“Basically, I’m just leaving to focus on television,” added Broussard. “People know that I’m one of the co-hosts, along with Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes, on First Things First on FS1. And I’ve been doing that and The Odd Couple for the past two or three years, and it’s a long grind. It’s not undoable, of course, but it’s a long grind. I’ve basically been working 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday. It’s a complete lifestyle move. My daughters are adults now; they’re out of the house. My wife and I are empty nesters, and we want to have more time to hang out together and have fun. That is a part of it.

“And as you know and many people know, I also run a national Christian men’s organization called The K.I.N.G. Movement. I will have more time to work on that, and build that. And you know, just some other individual things I’m gonna want to do with my time. But I will say this, Rob: I hope that occasionally I’ll be a guest on The Odd Couple. Whenever you guys need me, I’d like to pop on and share my opinion with you.”

Broussard and Parker have been friends for over 30 years, and the former wanted to reiterate that they have no issues.

“Anybody that’s thinking that or putting that out there, you can put that to rest,” he said.

Park’s All-Black radio station in Detroit, launched earlier this summer, was also recently put to rest. The station, which syndicated The Odd Couple, ceased operations at the end of August, leading Parker to say that he “Failed my people.”

The show will continue with Parker, but what that looks like and whether Broussard will be placed with permanent or rotating guests of co-hosts remains to be seen.

[Fox Sports Radio]