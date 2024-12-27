Photo Credit: ABC

The Chicago Bears are now on a ten game losing streak and everyone in the Windy City has had enough.

The Bears are incredibly far from the worst team in the NFL this season. In fact, if the season ended today, they would have the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But no franchise has sucked the soul out of their fanbase quite like the Bears have this season with mismanagement and folly at pretty much every level of the franchise from the owner to the GM to the coaching staff and the players.

What’s unique about the Bears’ plight is that somehow each week and each loss is more putrid and embarrassing than the last – see their Week 17 Thursday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks as the latest example. The Bears lost 6-3 in what was aesthetically speaking the worst game of the NFL season.

And 670 The Score hosts Mike Mulligan and David Haugh are fed up with it as they gave a devastating takedown of the Bears on Friday morning’s Mully and Haugh show.

“They are a national embarrassment,” Mully says of the Bears. “They’re a local disgrace and a national punch line,” @DavidHaugh says. Listen: https://t.co/JPaSZHH7Zw pic.twitter.com/IGnixxPUSl — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 27, 2024

“The tenth loss in a row. They have become the kind of team you boo off the field and now you have a fanbase putting paper bags over their head, they’re getting that treatment. And I understand,” Haugh said.

“They are a national embarrassment,” Mulligan added.

“They are a local disgrace and a national punch line,” Haugh exclaimed. “Amazon had fun at the Bears’ expense. That should tick people off. And I don’t think you need much encouragement to be ticked off at this Bears team and this season and everything about last night was annoying. Everything about last night was just another reminder of how long of a year it has been, how it started with all of the hope and the hype and the promise, and now how it’s ending.”

As a reminder, this is the same city that just watched the Chicago White Sox set the all-time record for losses in a Major League Baseball season. And after that season, they still have enough in the tank to call the Bears a “local disgrace and national punchline.” That’s how bad it has been for the Bears, who mercifully just have one more week to go in what has been one of the most comically bad seasons in NFL history.