A conversation about the Cavinder Twins briefly cost former NFL player and current sports talk host Channing Crowder his tooth on Thursday.

No, seriously.

During Wednesday’s Hoch and Crowder Show, Crowder and co-host Marc Hochman were in a discussion about Hanna and Haley’s decision to return to the University of Miami to play basketball after not playing in the 2023-24 season in pursuit of a WWE career.

Crowder mentioned that the sisters “have a connection with U-M.” When Hochman replied that “the connection was there last year,” Crowder got excited.

“But they thought they were gonna be wrestlers.”

The back-and-forth briefly continued before producer Alejandro Solana changed the subject, asking Crowder an important question. “Crowder, did you just lose one of your teeth?”

“Think so,” Crowder replied.

In a slow motion replay, it became clear that Crowder had, in fact, lost one of his teeth in the discussion.

Crowder stepped away to fix the matter. As he did, Solana explained in further detail what happened. “I think Crowder’s tooth flew out of his mouth in the middle of that debate. One of his new teeth, too.”

Shortly thereafter, Crowder sat back down and provided an important update.

“Got ’em back, now.”

That’s good to know.

[Photo Credit: WQAM/Alejandro Solana on Twitter/X]