CBS Sports Radio listeners are going to have to get used to hearing familiar voices in some unfamiliar timeslots at the start of 2024.

After Damon Amendolara left for SiriusXM in September, CBS moved Maggie Gray & Andrew Perloff from the afternoons to the morning drive. Now, they’re shifting two more shows up to fill the gaps.

They announced Wednesday that Zach Gelb is moving from 6-10 p.m. ET to the 3-6 p.m. ET afternoon drive slot. Gelb has been a mainstay of CBS Sports Radio since 2018 where he started on weekend overnights, though he had been in the the evening slot since 2020. He also previously worked at 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia, WFAN in New York, and SiriusXM’s NFL and Mad Dog Radio.

Fired up that The Zach Gelb Show is officially moving to afternoons on @CBSSportsRadio. Weekdays from 3-6 PM Eastern! I joined CBS Sports Radio in 2018. I've had phenomenal co-workers and love interacting with great listeners across North America. Time for a new chapter! pic.twitter.com/1Nkzjg52wJ — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 20, 2023

JRSportBrief (real name Julian J.R. Jackson) is then moving up from the 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET timeslot to take over Gelb’s old spot. He’s been with CBS since 2020 following stints as a fill-in host at WFAN and with WVEE in Atlanta.

? Starting January 2nd on @CBSSportsRadio I’m here for everyone across the country who hates their family, tune in! ?? 6p ET / 3p PT ? pic.twitter.com/pV4wREXNu6 — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) December 20, 2023

Then, stepping into JRSportBrief’s old timeslot is Bart Winkler, who previously worked for Audacy in various roles since 2022. Prior to that, he worked for KFIZ-AM in Fond du Lac, WI, and as the morning show host for Audacy’s 1250AM The FAN in Milwaukee.

Gray and Perloff will continue to co-host the morning drive from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET while Amy Lawrence will stay in overnights from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. ET.

Here’s how the new daily schedule, which will go into effect on January 2, 2204, shakes out:

6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET: “Maggie & Perloff”

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET: “Reiter Than You” with Bill Reiter

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET: “The Jim Rome Show”

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET: Zach Gelb

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET: JR Sportbrief

10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. ET: Bart Winkler

2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. ET: Amy Lawrence

