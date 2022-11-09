Broadcasters have accidentally farted on-air, but one CBS Sports Radio host blew right past accidental flatulence Wednesday morning and shocked everyone by pooping his pants.

It started with a joke about the Philly Phanatic pooping on people’s chests, which is something you can’t say on the radio, prompting Damon Amendolara Show producer and contributor Shaun Morash to erupt with laughter. Unfortunately for Morash, The DA Show, the entire sports radio industry and humanity, it wasn’t just laughter that erupted out of the on-air personality. As Morash later described, a “volcano erupted” in his pants.

Here is the moment @MrazCBS had an accident in his pants live on air. pic.twitter.com/WMK9puIzXO — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) November 9, 2022

During his fit of laughter, Morash stood up and meekly uttered “I just went in my pants,” before abruptly leaving the studio.

“On the one hand I’m glad that he laughed so loud, it must have been funny,” Amendolara said after Morash left the room. “On the other hand I’m really terrified of a guy that if you laugh really loud, can’t control the bowels.”

A few minutes later, Morash reentered the studio with his head down in embarrassment. “I laughed too hard up and friction down, luckily it wasn’t mega poundage,” Morash said, offering a more scientific explanation of what he just experienced.

Morash proceeded to show off the wet stain on the rear of his pants, causing screams and shrieks out of everyone in the studio.

“It’s like somebody dumped a milkshake down his pants!” Amendolara yelled, disgusted by what he just witnessed.

If we polled the sports radio industry to see which on-air personality would be most likely to poop their pants as a show bit, the oft attention-seeking Shaun Morash would have a strong chance of winning the popular vote. But if we also polled the sports radio industry to see which on-air personality would be most likely to accidentally poop their pants on-air without it being connected to a show bit, Shaun Morash would similarly have a strong chance of winning the popular vote.

Regardless of whether this was a bit or a true accident, Morash has a brutal 50-mile trek home from Manhattan to the south shore of Long Island.

[CBS Sports Radio]