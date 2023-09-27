Andrew Perloff and Maggie Gray of “Maggie & Perloff.” (Audacy.)

The national radio morning show lineup changes continue. The current wave of shifts there started with ESPN Radio ending its Keyshawn, JWill & Max morning show and then bringing in Evan Cohen from SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio’s The Morning Men for their new show with Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon. Following that, Wednesday saw SiriusXM announce that CBS Sports Radio morning host Damon Amendolara is bringing his The D.A. Show over to their 6-9 a.m. ET morning slot (to be joined by Morning Men vet Mike Babchick).

Wednesday also saw CBS Sports Radio parent Audacy announce that they’re moving their popular afternoon drive-time show Maggie & Perloff (with Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff) to mornings. Here’s more on that from a release:

Audacy has announced a new morning show for CBS Sports Radio. The current afternoon show “Maggie & Perloff,” with Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff, will move to morning drive. The show will be heard on over 100 stations across the country, weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET beginning October 2. “Maggie and Perloff are going to be awesome in the morning,” said Spike Eskin, Sports Format Vice President, Audacy; Brand Manager, CBS Sports Radio and WFAN. “The way the show has grown and evolved over the last couple of years is so exciting, and we’re really looking forward to bringing their special mix of opinions, interviews and fun to the morning.” “We are so honored to be taking over this prestigious time slot,” said Gray. “I truly believe the connection with listeners in the morning is the deepest. We’re excited to be part of their morning routine, and getting the day off to a great start!”

Gray worked at Audacy from 2013-2018 and rejoined them in 2021 after work at WFAN, with Dan Patrick Show veteran Perloff joining her and teaming up for that show beginning in January of last year. Their show has seen plenty of notable moments, perhaps especially around a variety of food challenges. We’ll see if they bring those to the mornings alongside the rest of their brand of sports talk.