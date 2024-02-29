Screen grab: WKYC

Jim Donovan has reached a significant milestone in his battle against leukemia.

During Wednesday’s episode of Front Row on NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland, the radio “Voice of the Browns” shared footage of him ringing the bell at a University Hospitals facility after undergoing his final radiation treatment for the cancer. The 67-year-old Donovan was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2000 and underwent a bone marrow transplant in the summer of 2011 before suffering a relapse last year.

“Big day everybody, my last radiation treatment,” Donovan says in the footage. “Twenty-five up, 25 down. What a team I had. What an honor. Ring the bell.”

While Donovan first announced his relapse to viewers of WKYC — where he serves as the station’s sports director and anchor — in May, he proceeded to call the Browns’ season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals. At the end of the game, Donovan revealed to listeners that he would be taking a medical leave, with a cast of play-by-play announcers including Chris Rose, Andrew Siciliano and Paul Keels calling Browns games in his place.

Donovan returned to the broadcast booth ahead of Cleveland’s Week 11 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski awarded the longtime radio play-by-play announcer with a game ball.

Following today's win over the #Steelers, #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski fittingly awarded the game ball to… our own Jim Donovan ? We could not possibly think of anyone more deserving ❤ Welcome back, Jimmy pic.twitter.com/vFsMKuQtQp — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) November 19, 2023

A native of Boston, Donovan has been a staple of the Cleveland sports scene dating back to the start of his career at WKYC in the 1980s. Having previously called NFL games for NBC from 1987-1997, he became the radio voice of the Browns following the franchise’s return to the NFL in 1999.

