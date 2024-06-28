Credit: AIW Wrestling

Last week, Cleveland Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura made headlines when he took a guitar shot from pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett.

And as Zegura hinted at on social media, the altercation wasn’t a one-off.

On Friday, Cleveland-based independent pro wrestling promotion Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) announced that Zegura and Jarrett will square off in an eight-person tag team match at the Absolution 17 pay-per-view event on July 13. Named after the popular Browns’ tailgating destination, the “Muni Lot Brawl” will see Zegura team with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Joshua Bishop and Sam Holloway to take on Jarrett, fellow AEW wrestler Satnam Singh and AIW tag team Members Only.

The feud between Zegura and Jarrett began last week, as the longtime Browns broadcaster answered a challenge from Members Only at the Shook Ones event. While the segment seemingly ended with Zegura — who provides color commentary on AIW broadcasts during the NFL offseason — standing tall alongside Lawlor and Bishop, the celebration was soon interrupted by Karen Jarrett, who distracted the trio long enough for her husband to hit the ring.

After attacking the trio with a steel chair, the WWE Hall of Famer delivered his finishing move — “The Stroke” — to Zegura. “The Chosen One” wasn’t done there, hitting Zegura with his signature guitar shot for good measure.

In the days since the viral altercation, Zegura has taken a page from Tony Khan’s playbook, selling his injuries by wearing a neck brace in public, including while hosting an episode of the Browns’ syndicated in-house radio show, Cleveland Browns Daily.

In addition to his commitment to kayfabe, Zegura has also proven to be quite the draw. The former fantasy football guru noted that only limited tickets remain for his in-ring debut.