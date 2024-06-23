Screen grab: AIW Wrestling

It’s no secret that Cleveland Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura is a huge fan of professional wrestling.

But during Saturday night’s Absolute Intense Wrestling Shook Ones event, he found himself on the wrong end of an attack from a WWE Hall of Famer.

With the NFL offseason still underway, Zegura served as the color commentator for Saturday night’s show for the Cleveland-based independent pro wrestling promotion. But the longtime Browns broadcaster wasn’t just an on-air analyst, but also a central part of the pay-per-view as he responded to a challenge from the “Members Only” tag team.

The segment seemingly ended with Zegura standing tall alongside AIW wrestlers “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Joshua Bishop. The celebration, however, was interrupted by Karen Jarrett, who distracted the trio long enough for her husband, Jeff Jarrett, to hit the ring.

“The Chosen One” proceeded to beat up Lawlor, Bishop and Zegura with a steel chair, before delivering his finishing move — “The Stroke” — to the Browns radio analyst. Jarrett, who currently wrestles in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), wasn’t done there, hitting Zegura with his signature guitar shot.

Taking to social media on Sunday morning, Zegura responded to the attack. And in doing so, he seemingly confirmed that this angle wasn’t a one-off and will likely be furthered at the AIW Absolution 17 event in Cleveland on July 13.

“I’m healing up now, but I’ll be ready for @aiwrestling Absolution 17 and so will my guys @JoshuaBishop_ @FilthyTomLawlor and @SamHHolloway,” he wrote. “IT IS ON!!!!”