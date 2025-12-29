Credit: WFAN

Brandon Tierney opened up about one of the challenges he faced during his time at WFAN, and it involved former program director Spike Eskin’s management style.

Speaking on his new YouTube show Tierney Unleashed, the former WFAN midday host said Eskin wanted shows to hit audiences with a strong statement and debate within the first 10 to 15 seconds of going on air. Tierney said he understood the reasoning behind it, but fundamentally disagreed with the approach and struggled to make it work.

“I think one of the mistakes, and I was guilty of it a little bit, Sal, and I talked about this. We had to work through it,” Tierney said. “There were times we were getting on the air, and, not that we ever said anything we didn’t believe. Neither one of us would ever do that. There’s no chance that was ever happening. But there were, early on, especially when Spike, who I’ve got massive love for because he brought me to WFAN — Spike did. But one of Spike’s things, just like a managerial style – imagine a coach playing a certain style of basketball, or a manager utilizing the bullpen a certain way. This was Spike’s style, alright?”

Tierney explained that Eskin wanted audiences to know immediately what the show was hitting, what the strong statement was, and what the debate would be.

“Spike wanted within the first 10 to 15 — and he’s so good at this business, but I did not fully fundamentally agree with this. It was very foreign to me, and I struggled with it, with myself, and I think also our show early on, Sal and I,” Tierney said. “Where, within the first 10 to 15 seconds, he wants the audience to know here’s what we’re hitting, here’s like the strong statement, and here’s the debate, and let’s go.”

Tierney acknowledged the logic behind Eskin’s philosophy. If you don’t grab listeners immediately, they’ll tune out. And unlike the Mike Francesa and Chris Russo era, when WFAN was the only game in town, modern radio hosts are competing with other stations, podcasts, First Take, and endless other options.

“I understood fundamentally, for sure, what Spike’s mission was,” he said. “I think where it hurt us a little bit is that as a new show with two very strong personalities — alpha personalities on the air — we weren’t able to present ourselves in a very human way. And I think of the strengths of our show when we got going, and certainly one of my individual strengths, is that I am relatable, I do come across hopefully as likeable, and somebody you’d want to hang out with. Certainly somebody you want to support… But if you’re not given that window to do it, maybe you get off a little bit off on the wrong foot.”

Tierney also referenced the Carl Banks situation as an example of how that approach sometimes backfired. In November 2023, Banks had a heated on-air argument with Tierney and Licata over their criticism of Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. The exchange got so contentious that the hosts hung up on Banks, who subsequently canceled his weekly paid segment on the show.

Eskin discussed the Banks incident on the Awful Announcing Podcast in December 2023, acknowledging that WFAN probably wasn’t good enough at putting Banks in the right spot to deliver insightful information without it devolving into an argument.

“I think he would tell you that, and he said it himself, actually, that he doesn’t want to debate back and forth with them,” Eskin said at the time. “That wasn’t what he wanted to do. And I think if we could go back and say, ‘What is our aim?’ That wasn’t our aim either, which is why we’re disappointed that it went there.”

Eskin left WFAN to return to Philadelphia’s 94WIP as an afternoon co-host. He had been WFAN’s program director since 2021, making significant lineup changes during his tenure, including replacing Craig Carton in afternoon drive when Carton initially left for FS1.

Tierney and Licata’s show ended in December when Carton returned to WFAN for his third stint at the station. Current afternoon hosts Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber moved to middays, leaving Tierney and Licata without a timeslot. Their final show together aired Dec. 12, with Tierney doing a solo week before signing off for good on Dec. 19.

Tierney has since launched Tierney Unleashed on YouTube and is exploring opportunities for his next chapter in media. He’s made it clear he holds no grudges against WFAN, even if he thinks the station made a mistake letting him and Licata go.

But Eskin’s management style clearly left an impression. Tierney wanted to be relatable and likable on air, to give listeners a window into who he was as a person. The mandate to deliver a strong statement and debate within 10 to 15 seconds didn’t allow for that, at least not in the way Tierney wanted to present himself.

“If you don’t like what we were saying, you can go to the other radio station. If you don’t like whatever one of us is saying, you go to your favorite podcast. You go to First Take… You can just bounce around,” Tierney said.

Eskin’s approach was designed to combat that reality. Grab listeners immediately, give them a reason to stay, and don’t waste time. Tierney understood it. He just didn’t fully agree with it.