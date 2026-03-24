Credit: BT Unleashed

Gregg Giannotti may have displayed a posturing performance with Brandon Tierney, but he had a different tune when confronted by Mike Francesa.

A good old sports radio feud was born this week through some WFAN on ex-WFAN crime, when Giannotti took Tierney accusing him of being a “bad teammate” over a prank call personally. Giannotti responded to Tierney by claiming everyone at the station “hated working with that guy.” Tierney then fired back on his YouTube channel, but he woke up Tuesday morning thinking it was over, feeling satisfied with what he believed was a fair and measured response.

Despite being prepared to move on, Tierney learned Giannotti took another shot at him on WFAN. Near the end of his Tuesday show with co-host Boomer Esiason, Giannotti claimed his text messages were full of Tierney’s former producers celebrating his Monday rant.

Gregg Giannotti claims Brandon Tierney’s former producers have been celebrating his rant pic.twitter.com/vuFLn5jtDh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 24, 2026

“The lack of character that Gregg is revealing is hysterical,” Tierney responded Tuesday. “It’s funny how Gregg sits there every day next to Boomer, and he’s got this golden seat where he thinks he’s bulletproof. That’s really what Gregg’s become, he thinks he’s beyond reproach.”

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“But when you pushback on Gregg, he goes the other way. Exhibit A is when Mike Francesa called into his show and he sat there like a seven-year-old being admonished by a nun in 1950.”

“At least I defended my turf,” Tierney said of himself. “Mike Francesa called you and you were terrified. You didn’t say anything. And neither did Boomer! You guys just sat there as Mike trampled you. He walked all over you.”

Tierney was referring to Francesa calling into Boomer and Gio on April 30, 2019 to defend himself over what he believed was misinformation they were spewing regarding something he said about the New York Giants.

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During the infamous clip, Francesa overpowered Esiason and Giannotti as he forcefully defended himself. Craig Carton recently referenced the same incident earlier this month, claiming it never would have happened if he was still co-hosting the morning show with Esiason. But when it was Esiason and Giannotti, they allowed Francesa to overtake their show.

Tierney never had an on-air bout with Francesa the way Giannotti did. But he did have a notable screaming match with Francesa in his office that spilled out into the halls of WFAN. And while Tierney claims his relationship with Francesa has since been mended, it doesn’t seem to be trending that way with Giannotti.

“The shots that he’s taking at me, they’re coming from somebody who is the most thin-skinned person in the business,” Tierney claimed of Giannotti “When anybody takes a shot at Gregg, now it’s the end of the earth. But Gregg’s never had an issue taking jabs at everybody. And I mean everybody at the station. That’s his game, that’s his meal ticket. If you can’t make fun of Joe B, and if you can’t make fun of me, and you can’t make fun of Mike, what are you doing?”

Tierney reiterated he’s never had an issue with Giannotti until this week, he similarly never thought he had an issue with Boomer Esiason or any of the station’s current hosts.