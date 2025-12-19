Photo credit: WFAN

After signing off with co-host Sal Licata last week, Brandon Tierney had his own emotional farewell to WFAN Friday afternoon.

WFAN is set to undergo a massive lineup change in January when Craig Carton returns to afternoon drive for his third tenure with the station. In the move, overnight host Chris McMonigle will join Carton, while current afternoon hosts Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber are moving to middays, leaving Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata without a slot at WFAN.

Last Friday was the final episode of BT and Sal on WFAN, but Tierney continued to host the midday show solo this week. And on Friday, Tierney said goodbye to the station he grew up listening to.

Tierney already noted he was starting to get emotional as he entered the final segment of the show. Then Tierney took his last call of this tenure on WFAN, from his father.

“That’s real stuff right there, man. I’m lucky to still have him. He’s the best. And so is my mom. Absolute best,” Tierney said after taking a few seconds to gain his composure.

“You know I don’t want it to end, but I’m not afraid of the end. I’m good. I’m good. I mean, I might not sound good now, but I promise you, I’m good,” an emotional Tierney said. “I’m gonna go home to an amazing wife and two awesome kids and a ton of friends, not to mention my mom, my dad, and my sister, who know, I’m gonna keep fighting. And I’m gonna do something really big. But I just wanted to thank you guys, this is something that I had to touch.”

“Everybody out there, it has been,” Tierney continued as he started to get choked up. “It has been my honor, love you guys.”

Tierney reached what was considered the pinnacle for so many sports fans who grew up in the late ‘80s and ‘90s in New York, a show on WFAN. And he was successful. He was successful with Tiki Barber; he continued that success with Sal Licata.

Unfortunately for Tierney and Licata, WFAN needed to make room for Craig Carton. There was no amount of ratings success in the middays that could have led WFAN to extend Tierney and Licata over a returning Carton. And in the current media climate, it doesn’t make sense for a radio station like WFAN to employ four shows in its weekday lineup.

Tierney spent the last 13 years working at 345 Hudson Street in New York, starting with CBS Sports Radio before moving to WFAN. And despite building several successful shows, the last few weeks may have been the most impressive part of his tenure. Continuing to work for a company when you know they’re replacing you isn’t easy. But through the end, Tierney remained respectful of the situation and continued to deliver a strong product for the station.

As for what’s next, Tierney and Licata already announced a live show together on Jan. 22. During his final show, Tierney also teased finding a way to do a weekly show with Licata in the near future. And after signing off, Tierney announced he will be on his own YouTube channel beginning next Monday.