[Credit: CelticsUnite18 on Twitter/X via NBC Sports Boston]

Known for its impossibly high expectations, the Boston sports media holds the city’s four major sports teams to a championship standard, often leading to intense criticism when performance falls short of these lofty expectations.

Despite exceeding expectations, the Boston Celtics’ success—especially in recent weeks—can sometimes be met with negativity from specific media figures.

A recent video circulating on social media showcases some of that prickliness. Renowned Boston sports commentator Michael Felger appears less than enthusiastic about the team’s dominant 140-88 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Boston media really is the worst ?? “It didn’t tell me anything. They just hit a bunch of 3’s in the 1st quarter. I’d be killing them if they lost, and I’m not going to give them credit for the win.” You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/xV1ikgsW5M — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) March 5, 2024

This comes even though the Celtics hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 48-12 record and riding an 11-game winning streak. Felger’s lukewarm reaction, captured in the viral video, was as if to say he wasn’t impressed with a 52-point victory.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Felger has made a nice career for himself in the greater New England area. He co-hosts the Felger and Mazz radio show on WBZ-FM (98.5 FM) alongside Tony Massarotti, a former Boston Herald columnist. He also serves as a television host for NBC Sports Boston.

Despite his professional ties to Boston, Felger remains a loyal fan of his hometown team, the Milwaukee Bucks, which can sometimes color his commentary on the Celtics.

“I’m not blaming you for, you know, blowing doors,” Felger told his co-host. “I’m just saying it didn’t tell me anything. I guess what I am criticizing is anyone who takes that and says, ‘See, we’re ready.’ Like, ah, you hit some 3s in the first quarter, man; really?”

Co-host Tony Massarotti (Mazz) relayed a conversation from a previous caller accusing him of being overly critical of the Celtics, claiming he wouldn’t acknowledge a win and would have been “killing them” if they had lost. Mazz responded, “Correct,” while laughter erupted in the background.

As one would imagine, those comments sparked quite a controversy on social media.

What a refreshing sports market we live in. https://t.co/ByuDth1Ov2 — Dave Cullinane (@davecullinane) March 5, 2024

The Celtics can win the finals this year and they’ll say they won’t do it again. It’s abysmal — RBT Collection (@CollectionRbt) March 5, 2024

Refuses to give credit for their third 50 point win of the season. Excellent programming. https://t.co/UwnzW1WXeu — General Steve Reisner (@reisner_steven) March 5, 2024

Why cover a team you hate? You said the quiet part out loud. “I’d be killing them if they lost and I’m not going to give them credit for the win.”? That makes you a hater. https://t.co/01N60i1Oy9 — Jon Dodd (@JonJonnymac34) March 5, 2024

The Celtics held the warriors to 88 points, their lowest points scored in the entire year, yet you won’t give them credit for that? How does anybody actually listen to this joke of a show? https://t.co/71CRiuBzOx — Deuce’s burner (@Joe75532804) March 5, 2024

You’d be surprised what 98.5 will make up https://t.co/LmX1fDF4cJ — ????? ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) March 5, 2024

The Celtics win the 2024 NBA championship! Media: I mean they won it! So what?

I need to see them win 4 in a row ? https://t.co/Y1yH4OmiEU — Giomadeit (@giomadeit) March 5, 2024

it’s a never ending comedy sketch watching them suffer through basketball takes — brad auerbach (@CelticsPost) March 5, 2024

In saying the quiet part out loud, the radio hosts essentially gave away the game by admitting they would’ve killed the Celtics if they had lost. They are refusing to give them credit for another 50-point win, which also saw the Warriors held to their lowest total all season.

Given the radio hosts’ openly expressed bias, it is fascinating to consider how they might react to the Celtics’ loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. We wouldn’t bank on either radio host giving the NBA-leading Celtics any benefit of the doubt.

[CelticsUnite18 on Twitter/X]