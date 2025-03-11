Credit: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Instant karma has hit Boston sports radio.

During Monday’s hectic opening to NFL free agency, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz were covering the New England Patriots’ rather mundane afternoon of free agent signings. Mike Felger, in particular, took issue with what he saw as the Patriots’ dormancy in signing any new players of note.

“Have you extended yourself?” Felger questioned. “No. Have you convinced someone to come here who has no reason to be here? Categorically not,” Felger continued. “So, like, you haven’t really done anything. I mean, other than improve the team at the margins, you’d like to think. And in the aggregate, when you add up all the money you’re going to be able to say, ‘They spent…'” Felger said before getting cut off by a breaking news alert.

“I guess we have breaking news?” Felger said.

“Uh, per Rap Sheet on Twitter, Milton Williams to the Patriots,” a producer informed him.

“So, that’s going to stop me in my tracks,” Felger deadpanned.

Williams, for the uninitiated, was a Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles prior to being scooped up by the Patriots on Monday. Per The Athletic, Milton Williams was the No. 1 free agent available in the NFL this offseason, regardless of position.

If that’s not splashy enough for Felger, who knows what is.