Credit: WCVB

Chris Gasper, a columnist for the Boston Globe and radio host with 98.5 The Sports Hub, said Tuesday that he’ll be taking time away as he undergoes surgery for prostate cancer.

Gasper shared his message on social media, saying he was initially diagnosed last year before the start of the New England Patriots season.

“You won’t be reading, seeing, or hearing me for a bit,” Gasper wrote. “Before last Pats season, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. My goal was to do the full season. I did, then re-weighed treatment plans. Recent scans showed additional cancerous areas. Time for surgery.

“A sincere thank you to my family, friends, and colleagues for their support and discretion. It means so much to me. I wanted to reveal this on my terms/timeline. I love sports, but some things are much bigger than sports. I encourage you all not to take your health for granted.

“My prognosis is encouraging, and, hopefully, I’ll see you on the flip side. Then you can resume sharing how misguided you feel I am in some of the views I express in the Boston Globe, on 98.5 The Sports Hub, and NBC Sports Boston. I’m really looking forward to that normalcy.”

My prognosis is encouraging, and, hopefully, I’ll see you on the flip side. Then you can resume sharing how misguided you feel I am in some of the views I express in the Boston Globe, on 98.5 The Sports Hub, and NBC Sports Boston.😀 I’m really looking forward to that normalcy.✌🏽 — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) June 2, 2026

Gasper has been with The Globe since 2001, and previously served as the paper’s Patriots beat writer from 2006 to 2009. He is currently the co-host of the Gasper & Murray show on Saturdays and a weekly guest on Felger & Mazz. He also appears on NBC Sports Boston.