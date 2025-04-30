Photo credit: WFAN, via CBS Sports Network

Shedeur Sanders’ historic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft has been discussed extensively by just about everyone with a platform in sports media. But of all the NFL media personalities, Boomer Esiason perhaps finds himself as one of the most uniquely qualified people to discuss the situation given he was once in Sanders’ shoes.

The 1984 NFL Draft was similar to the 2025 NFL Draft in that the quarterback talent in the class was perceived to be relatively weak compared to past years. Especially considering the year prior, in 1983, is widely regarded as one of the deepest pools of talent at the quarterback position in NFL history, with Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway, Jim Kelly, and Dan Marino all being selected in the first round in 1983.

As a result, even though Boomer Esiason was the first quarterback off the board in the 1984 NFL Draft, he still experienced his own slide in the draft, ultimately being selected in the second round with the No. 38 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

What some may not know, which Esiason admitted to on his WFAN radio show, Boomer and Gio, on Tuesday, is that he perhaps had similar character concerns labels placed on him after unknowingly ranting about how the NFL was treating prospects at the NFL Combine directly to Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Henning.

“I got taken off of a few teams’ boards,” said Esiason. “I think I have often told you this story that we had the combine down in New Orleans. We get into an elevator, and it’s got me and maybe four of my teammates with me from the University of Maryland. And a whole bunch of other people on the elevator. And I’m going off about how the NFL is treating us. I’m like ‘This sucks, this is supposed to be the NFL. They need to be taking care of us.’ Something along those lines. Just being Boomer. And I know that Dan Henning, the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach, was on that elevator. But I didn’t know it at this time. I found out later that Dan Henning said, ‘There is no way we want that guy on our team. That guy is gonna be a pain in the ass.'”

Obviously, Sanders finds himself in a bit of a different situation than Esiason in that the Browns actually selected another quarterback, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, two rounds ahead of him in the draft. Not to mention the fact that Esiason never had the legacy of a Hall of Fame father to live up to like Shedeur Sanders has with Deion Sanders.

"I would just say that Shedeur Sanders, like any of us who have slid in the draft… You have got to use that as fuel to the fire. It's got to keep burning in your gut that you want this job in the worst way."

“I would just say that Shedeur Sanders, like any of us who have slid in the draft… You have got to use that as fuel to the fire. It’s got to keep burning in your gut that you want this job in the worst way.”

Only time will tell how Sanders’ career will ultimately play out. But if he does stay out of the limelight and focus on his craft in his rookie season, it could indeed go a long way in helping repair his public perception.