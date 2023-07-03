Apr 9, 2012; Toronto, ON, Canada; Sports radio host Bob McCown before the Boston Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Toronto sports broadcaster Bob McCown said last week that he’s currently in the hospital after suffering two strokes in the past few weeks.

The 71-year-old radio host and podcaster took to Twitter on Friday to share the news.

I guess I should let you know that I have had two strokes over the last couple of weeks and have been in hospital since. Can’t walk or talk but am getting better very slowly!

Hope to get home and back on the podcast as quick as possible! — Bob McCown (@FadooBobcat) June 30, 2023

While McCown currently appears on The Bob McCown Podcast which he hosts along with co-host John Shannon, he is best known for hosting the sports talk radio show Prime Time Sports on Sportsnet 590 The Fan between 1989 and 2019. He also co-hosted the TV version of Prime Time Sports with Bob McCown on Sportsnet.

His provocative and opinionated style (referring to sportswriters as “ink-stained wretches”) and catchphrases (“Who gives a flying fadoo?!”) made McCown a fixture of Canadian sports talk over the years. The host, who is also known by his nickname, The Bobcat, in a reference to the 1970s Mercury Bobcat cars, received plenty of well-wishes that poured in following the announcement.

Really hoping for a fast and complete recovery, Bob. All my best to you. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 30, 2023

Wishing nothing but the best to @FadooBobcat, who truly deserves his legendary status in Toronto sports radio. I can’t remember anyone since who has been appointment listening the way he was at the old shop. Get well soon! https://t.co/C8I44Td6iz — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 30, 2023

Get well Bob https://t.co/lMki1XoL1D — Ray Ferraro (@rayferraro21) June 30, 2023

As I've said many times, my family owes this man a ton. He is the primary reason we live in Canada. And he is THE reason I got paid embarrassing money to talk. A number of us will fill in for him but no one can replace him. Wishing all good vibes/health to BM. Get back soon! https://t.co/SXGXnob1hH — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 30, 2023

Thoughts with The Bobcat, the premiere sports radio personality in Canadian history. https://t.co/XNztl87b1R — Steve Simmons (@simmonssteve) June 30, 2023

