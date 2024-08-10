Bob Costas appeared on The Dan Patrick Show with a wall full of Emmys behind him. Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

For anyone who has ever worried about the background behind them when they do a video conference call, Bob Costas feels your pain.

While ordinary people might worry about tacky artwork or ugly furniture in the background, Costas faced a very surreal issue when setting up for an appearance Friday on The Dan Patrick Show.

Patrick noticed it right away — Costas had a wall full of Emmy Awards behind him. Costas isn’t one to show off, but the problem is, he’s won so many Emmys, they’re everywhere in his home. Costas has won 29 Emmys and is the only person in TV history to have won the prestigious award for sports, news and entertainment.

So those little statuettes are everywhere in the Costas home. The scene led to a hilarious exchange between Patrick and Costas.

“You could have picked other rooms … right?” Patrick asked.

“No, this is the one that works best. I know where you’re going with this. … It’s what’s behind me, right?” Costas asked, waving in the direction of some Emmys.

“Yeah,” Patrick said.

“I tried to crop the shot, so it wasn’t there, but when I do this,” Costas said, moving his camera, “I cut the top of my head off.”

Patrick kidded Costas about the display.

“You know, there’s more behind me — look,” Costas said, panning his camera around the room to show even more statuettes on display.

“Bob, do you have any rooms without Emmys?” Patrick asked

“Yes. Just a few,” Costas replied.

“Your wife won’t let you have an Emmy in the bedroom, though,” Patrick said.

“No, no. That crosses the line,” Costas admitted.

“Do you have any rooms without Emmys?” – Dan Patrick “Yes. Just a few.” – Bob Costas “Your wife won’t let you have an Emmy in the bedroom, though…” – Dan “No, no. That crosses the line.” – Bob 🎙️🏆pic.twitter.com/ZKprsl9e25 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2024



It must be a nice problem for Costas.

[The Dan Patrick Show]