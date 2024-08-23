A BetQL logo. (Audacy.)

There are several changes in the works at Audacy’s BetQL Network. The company announced Friday that they’re bringing in three notable names from the gambling and fantasy space in Brad Evans, Sam Panayotovich, and Femi Abebefe. Here’s more on those additions from a release:

Evans, a Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Famer with nearly two decades of experience at Yahoo! Sports, Bally Sports and SiriusXM, will join Ryan Horvat on “BetMGM Tonight.” The show airs weekdays from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET and offers a unique blend of humor, energy, and authenticity. The duo will provide picks, advice, and strategies while chatting with insiders and sweating the action alongside listeners. Panayotovich, recently a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN, will team up with Joe Ostrowski on “BetQL Daily” weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. Featuring two of the sharpest bettors in the game, this show will provide listeners with actionable insights, bold predictions and high-stakes entertainment. Panayotovich also has experience with WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN, and previously worked with Ostrowski on the original Chicken Dinner Podcast. Abebefe joins Nick Kostos on “You Better You Bet” – the No. 1 sports betting live show and podcast in the country – weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Together, they’ll cover the biggest matchups, latest line movements and futures markets, offering real-time updates on backdoor covers, bad beats, and the emotional highs and lows that come with every bet. Abebefe joins BetQL Network from VSIN and previously served as a local sports anchor for KOMO-TV in Seattle. “Brad’s two decades of industry-leading expertise have made him one of the most decorated personalities in fantasy sports history, and we’re thrilled to add him to ‘BetMGM Tonight,’” said Mitch Rosen, Vice President, BetQL Network. “We’re equally excited about the additions of Sammy P. and Femi to bolster our midday and afternoon programming. Together, these three hosts enhance our ability to deliver Wagertainment and premier sports betting analysis to our listeners nationwide.”

BetQL’s daily lineup now includes Michael Jenkins and Chelsa Messinger with The Daily Tip from 6 to 9 a.m. ET, BetQL Daily with Ostrowski and Panayotovich from 9 a.m. to noon ET, Abefefe and Kostos on You Better You Bet from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and Evans and Horvat on Bet MGM Tonight from 7 to 11 p.m. ET. Horvat had previously worked with Trisha Krick, who will carry on as a contributor to Audacy’s 670 The Score in Chicago. Kostos had previously worked with Ken Barkley, who recently announced he was leaving the network.

The BetQL lineup airs on approximately 80 linear radio stations nationwide. BetQL content can also be heard on the Audacy and BetQL digital platforms, SiriusXM, YouTube, Stadium and Twitch. It will be interesting to see where they go with these new names, but these are notable moves, with all three of the new hires boasting significant experience in the space. We’ll see how they fit into this lineup.

