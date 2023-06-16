On Wednesday morning, media company Bell Canada Enterprises suddenly shut down TSN 1260 Edmonton and five other AM radio stations across the country. That came as part of the elimination of 1,300 jobs across Bell’s divisions, including a six percent cut at Bell Media. And it came with TSN 1260’s The Nielson Show going to a top-of-the-hour commercial break as normal, only to never return. Instead, the station only played an announcement that it was shutting down:

The shutdown of a long-established station that had been in an all-sports format since 2002 would be a big deal in any case. But this particular cut was exacerbated by its suddenness, with station personnel seemingly not receiving any significant level of advance notice and not being able to use the station airwaves to say goodbye to listeners. (Which also happened with the sudden shutdowns of TSN Radio stations in Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Hamilton in February 2021.) Many TSN 1260 figures have since posted tributes on Twitter and elsewhere, and we’ll get to some of those shortly.

But before that, it’s worth noting that Edmonton’s CFL team, the Elks, has stepped up where Bell did not. On Thursday, the Elks announced that they’ve come up with a TSN 1260 section for their next home game, June 25 against the Toronto Argonauts. They’re offering tickets for that lower-bowl section for $12.60 (plus fees and taxes), and they’ll have TSN 1260 hosts there to spend time with listeners.

Join fellow 1260 listeners & say thank you for over 2 decades of sports talk radio on AM 1260! Enjoy the game & share stories with 1260 hosts from over the years in our $12.60 Section. TICKETS | https://t.co/jzA1L7VEv2#OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/BELLUGtelw — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) June 15, 2023

Elks’ senior manager (marketing and communications) Evan Daum added a note on this mentioning some of the hosts who will be there:

Here’s your chance to say a proper goodbye to 1260 and some of the people who gave Edmonton sports fans a place to connect for over 20 years. @jamieson1260, @BrynMightyMouth, @matthewiwanyk, @Lieutenant_Eric and more I can’t fit in one tweet! https://t.co/fF5agnFtOO — Evan Daum (@evandaum) June 15, 2023

Elks’ president Victor Cui weighed in as well:

The TSN 1260 situation is just one of many media cuts lately. And it’s only one facet of those massive overall cuts by Bell. But the way this was done was highly unfortunate, providing little to no notice for many employed there and no notice for listeners. And that led to many TSN 1260 personalities having to say their farewells elsewhere. Here are some of those, starting with a 15-minute farewell from the afternoon show of Jason Gregor, Jason Strudwick, and Connor Halley:

And some more farewells:

This is a difficult day for our team at TSN1260. The kind words of support from listeners, media colleagues & friends is humbling & very moving. I shared laughs, hot takes & mistakes w/ some of the best radio talent going. With gratitude always? — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson1260) June 14, 2023

A huge thank you to everyone who listened to TSN 1260. It was an honour & pleasure to call the station home for the last 5 years. An absolute star-studded team of pros to be part of! — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) June 14, 2023

All the kind words today are humbling. Please don't worry about me, I'll be fine. Now, in all the excitement you may have missed my article about Connor McDavid's season to come. He'll be a five-on-five outscoring force! I mean, even more than usual!https://t.co/jET8mz5xf2 — Lowetide (@Lowetide) June 14, 2023

Times are a changing. @TSN1260 has decided to shutdown. It was an amazing run. Thank you all for listening. You will hear from @ConnorHalley @Jason_Strudwick and I again very soon. Thanks again for listening to the show for the past 20 years. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 14, 2023

So many great memories of my time on TSN 1260. They gave me a chance to start a new career after my playing days were done. Thanks to everyone who helped me along the way and to everyone who listened! Sorry that listeners sometimes needed subtitles. See you down the road.

Strud pic.twitter.com/Jlf0llkBJj — Jason Strudwick (@Jason_Strudwick) June 14, 2023

Tough day. Just wanted to give a big thank you to everyone who reached out, and who listened to us on the AM dial. Working at The Team/TSN 1260 talking sports for a living was the dream, I’m so happy it happened and I got to work with the amazing people that I did! — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) June 15, 2023

But, despite the way things ended at TSN 1260, there are certainly good things ahead for many of these talented people. And it’s great to see the Elks step up to recognize them and give them a chance to connect with and say farewell to listeners.

