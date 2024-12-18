Photo credit: WFAN

ESPN New York announced its new radio lineup with Michael Kay leaving the afternoon show, and it features a familiar tandem in middays.

Seven years after they were tasked with helping to fill the void left by Mike Francesa on WFAN, Bart Scott and Chris Carlin are reuniting on ESPN New York, taking over the station’s 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. timeslot. The new lineup features Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., Scott and Carlin in middays, The Michael Kay Show from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., and the station’s new afternoon tandem led by Don La Greca, Alan Hahn and Peter Rosenberg from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.. Dan Graca rounds out the station’s local lineup in evenings, airing at 7 p.m.. The changes bump Mike Greenberg’s national show, Greeny from ESPN New York’s new all-local lineup.

When news of Kay parting ways with La Greca and Rosenberg was announced earlier this month, Graca seemed like the most likely candidate to join Scott in middays. Scott was previously paired with Hahn, who now replaces Kay on the station’s afternoon show. But Carlin comes as a bit of a surprise, being that he currently hosts the noon – 3 p.m. ET alongside Joe Fortenbaugh on ESPN Radio’s national network.

Carlin and Fortenbaugh launched their show in 2023. ESPN Radio has not announced Carlin’s replacement or whether this means other changes are coming to their national radio network.

Scott and Carlin will always have a unique radio bond, who alongside Maggie Gray, formed the trio that succeeded Francesa’s first retirement from WFAN. Less than four months later, Scott, Carlin and Gray were moved to a shortened show and an earlier timeslot to make room for Francesa’s return. Carlin was let go from WFAN 19 months after the show launched, and shortly after, Scott left the station on his own terms to join ESPN New York.

For Scott, he now gets to continue working with a familiar partner after co-hosting alongside Hahn since Jan. 2020. For Carlin, it marks a return to a daytime spot in local radio, which is where he’s at his best. And for ESPN New York, it marks the first time in more than 23 years that they’re finally prioritizing the importance of an all-local lineup.

