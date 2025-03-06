The Audacy logo. (AdWeek.)

It’s been a difficult day in the sports media industry, especially when it comes to local coverage.

In addition to the New England Sports Network (NESN) reportedly shuttering its editorial department, Audacy is undergoing a round of layoffs, some of which have affected the national radio network’s sports talent.

While the scope of Audacy’s layoffs remains unclear, multiple staffers have taken to social media to reveal that they have been let go by the network. That includes BetQL director of digital content Dan Karpuc, who joined the network following its acquisition of BetQL in 2020.

“PERSONAL NEWS: After 6 years at BetQL & then Audacy after our acquisition, I was part of today’s layoffs,” Karpuc wrote. “I’m not sure what’s next professionally, but I’m so grateful for my time w/@LucilleBurdge, @Sharp_Side_ & @KateConstable & other great colleagues! The best is yet to come.”

Karpuc wasn’t the only member of the BetQL team — which was recently rebranded as the BetMGM Network — affected by the layoffs, as content producer Matt Horner shared that he had also been let go.

“Unfortunately, I was another add to the company wide @Audacy layoffs today,” he wrote. “I can’t thank @DanielKarpuc, @LucilleBurdge, and @KateConstable enough for helping me grow as a writer, podcaster, and on-air guest the past three years. DMs are open, email in bio for opportunities!”

Spencer Ray, a producer who had been with BetQL since 2021, also revealed that he had been laid off by Audacy on Thursday.

“First time being laid off from a job today, definitely sucks,” he wrote. “Appreciated working for @audacy but I am now a free agent with a lot of experience in digital audio.”

In addition to the BetQL staffers, several employees from non-sports stations and departments shared on social media that they had been laid off by the network. Barrett Media is keeping a running list of those affected by the layoffs here.

News of Audacy’s layoffs comes just months after it emerged from bankruptcy as a private company after first filing for bankruptcy in January 2024. We’ll update this story with any more information as it becomes available.