Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham calling their Nov. 23, 2024 win over Texas A&M. (Auburn Football on X.)

A fun element with some remarkable game-ending announcing calls has been seeing video of the announcers making those calls. The latest case in point there comes from Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham. On Sunday, the Tigers’ football X account put out video of Burcham’s call of their wild four-overtime 43-41 victory against Texas A&M Saturday night:

A legendary call for a legendary night. 🎙️ @aburcham04 pic.twitter.com/bg17fKqNkJ — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 24, 2024

“The snap! They flip it back to [QB Marcel] Reed, rolling to his right, throws to the end zone. IT’S DROPPED! IT’S DROPPED! AUBURN WINS! AUBURN WINS! AUBURN WINS! 43-41! FOUR OVERTIMES! AUBURN WINS!”

This was a fitting call for the end of a crazy game. And it’s remarkable that this happened, as this clash didn’t necessarily set up as particularly compelling beforehand; the Aggies were 8-2 (5-1 in SEC play) coming in and ranked No. 15 in the AP poll and CFP rankings, while the Tigers were 4-6 and just 1-6 in conference play. They were 2.5-point home favorites, but even Texas A&M HC Mike Elko seemed to be looking past them to a clash with Texas when he flubbed his press conference response about how he wasn’t looking past them (which the Auburn Football X account brought up after this win). But this wound up being a remarkable back-and-forth clash that went to those four overtimes, and it’s impressive that Burcham had the voice left for this passionate call at the end of that.

Burcham started his current role as the Tigers’ director of broadcast operations (including radio play-by-play for football, men’s basketball, and baseball) in 2016, but his involvement with the university dates back beyond that. He’s been part of their baseball broadcasting team since 1995, and spent 31 years as the play-by-play voice for their women’s basketball team. And he came up with a big call here, one further amplified by the video showing his reaction as he made it.

