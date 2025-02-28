Beloved local radio personality and former Arizona Cardinals fullback Ron Wolfley is stepping down as the team’s radio analyst after 20 seasons.
The news comes from Arizona Cardinals digital reporter Darren Urban, who reported that Wolfley made the decision in order to spend more time with family. Wolfley will continue to host his midday show Wolf & Luke on 98.7 FM in Phoenix as well as the weekly Big Red Rage Cardinals evening show.
“It’s time to slow down,” said the 62-year-old Wolfley, who followed the team from St. Louis to Phoenix in 1988 as part of a 10-year NFL career. “Be a father. Be present with my kids. And serve my God and my family better.”
Wolfley was joined for each of his 20 seasons by announcer Dave Pasch, as the pair saw a Super Bowl appearance and multiple legendary players including Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald come through the organization.
“It’ll be strange to look over and see somebody else there even if that person is great and a good guy, because Wolf has set a high standard in both categories,” Pasch told Urban. “Entertaining, and iconic in the Valley.”
The beloved local broadcast tandem developed a close personal bond over two decades calling games together, as Awful Announcing covered in December.
According to Urban, the team and the Arizona Sports partner station are beginning their search for Wolfley’s replacement now. In recent years, NFL teams have gotten a little more creative with younger radio broadcast teams, including Andrew Siciliano and Nathan Zegura in Cleveland or Daniel Jeremiah in Los Angeles.