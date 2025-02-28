Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley stand for the national anthem at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo via Brendon Kleen.

Beloved local radio personality and former Arizona Cardinals fullback Ron Wolfley is stepping down as the team’s radio analyst after 20 seasons.

The news comes from Arizona Cardinals digital reporter Darren Urban, who reported that Wolfley made the decision in order to spend more time with family. Wolfley will continue to host his midday show Wolf & Luke on 98.7 FM in Phoenix as well as the weekly Big Red Rage Cardinals evening show.

“It’s time to slow down,” said the 62-year-old Wolfley, who followed the team from St. Louis to Phoenix in 1988 as part of a 10-year NFL career. “Be a father. Be present with my kids. And serve my God and my family better.”

Wolfley was joined for each of his 20 seasons by announcer Dave Pasch, as the pair saw a Super Bowl appearance and multiple legendary players including Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald come through the organization.