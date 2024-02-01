Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Radio host Anthony Gargano’s legal fight with Beasley Media is over.

A legal issue regarding Philadelphia sports talk radio host Anthony Gargano’s involvement with a competing sports media company resulted in his separation from 97.5 The Fanatic. In October, he and the station’s owner, Beasley Media Group, reached an agreement barring him from returning to the station while simultaneously preventing him from joining the new venture, AllCity Network’s Philadelphia startup PHLY Sports, for the next six months.

Beasley Media Group has now settled with Gargano and his new employer, BSN Media, according to InsideRadio. BSN Media operates PHLY Sports, a Philadelphia-focused sports platform, and other similar ventures. This agreement resolves the legal dispute that began with Beasley obtaining a temporary injunction against Gargano, preventing him from working for both PHLY Sports and 97.5 The Fanatic.

While the injunction addressed immediate concerns, the lawsuit seeking financial compensation from Gargano and BSN Media continued until this settlement.

According to Inside Radio, a settlement has been reached in the legal battle between the parties, as per Judge Timothy Savage’s order on Jan. 25. The U.S. District Philadelphia court will ensure the agreement’s implementation, though its specific terms are undisclosed.

Beasley Media Group filed a lawsuit against Gargano in September 2023, accusing him of breach of contract for wanting to begin working for PHLY while still working for their company. AllCity CEO Brandon Spano told The Philadelphia Inquirer that PHLY wanted to put Gargano “in a position to do something that was different” while still hosting his radio show.

Gargano, who had been with the Fanatic since 2015, was pulled off the air on Sept. 12

A preliminary injunction, granted in October, effectively terminated Gargano’s employment at 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) without severance pay and prohibited him from engaging with PHLY Sports in any capacity. Additionally, he was barred from creating any sports-related content targeted towards the Philadelphia market for six months.

However, the recent developments mark a new chapter in this legal saga. The lawsuit filed by Beasley Media Group has been dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning neither party can re-initiate a similar case in federal court. Furthermore, the dismissal was issued “without costs,” indicating that the court did not order Beasley to pay any legal fees associated with the suit.

[Inside Radio, Barrett Sports Media]