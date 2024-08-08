Photo Credit: The Gresh and Fauria Show on X

Earlier this week, WEEI radio hosts Andy Gregg and Christian Fauria called out New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon for his behavior during his holdout while seeking a new contract. This has sparked an ongoing feud between Judon and the WEEI hosts, which heated up on Wednesday.

Gregg and Fauria took exception to Judon attending Patriots training camp but only choosing to practice once the team started their padded practices. On days when the Patriots weren’t in pads, Judon could be seen tossing around a football with fans, something that Gregg and Fauria believe was more of a publicity stunt than anything else.

Judon responded to these comments on social media Tuesday, imploring them to talk to him at training camp instead of airing their grievances over the airways on the Gresh and Fauria Show.

“I said when (we) wasn’t in pads but besides me staying hours on hours to sign and throw the ball around with the fan. How about yall come talk to me. And this me tweeting. You f**** just sit down and talk,” wrote Judon in a post on X.

I said when was aren’t in pads but besides me staying hours on hours to sign and throw the ball around with the fan how about yall come talk to me. And this me tweeting. You fucks just sit down and talk https://t.co/diGGr79RCA — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) August 7, 2024

Gresh and Fauria discussed Judon’s response on Wednesday’s episode of their show, with Gresh in particular calling Judon’s offer to talk into question.

“Judon has also been around the NFL enough to know,” Gresh said. “This ties into Matt Judon’s comments that we have very fairly called him out for. When he looks at the media and says ‘Go talk to Matt Groh, go talk to Eliot Wolf. He even put into his tweet ‘Me staying hours on hours and throwing the ball around with the fans. How about y’all come talk to me.’ He knows how it works.

“This guy’s expecting us to literally stand there at the back lot, not the steps because we gotta figure out what the padded days are apparently. It would be like us standing there waiting to just bombard him as he was walking out on the field so he can just go ‘Hey it’s time for practice.’ He knows it doesn’t work that way. You just don’t go… knock on Eliot Wolf’s door if you are a member of the media and get to go in there and ask the guy questions.”

If you’re up for a discussion, let us know @man_dammn https://t.co/KQ8gKjOrYK pic.twitter.com/zulGNJbmb9 — The Gresh & Fauria Show (@GreshFauriaWEEI) August 7, 2024

Gresh later added that he believes this stems from Judon’s frustration with the Patriots not giving him the exact contract that he wants.

“This was Matt Judon’s creation,” Gresh added. “And you know what it is Christian, I really think it’s this. And Judon’s not gonna like it but it’s the hard truth. This organization is not jumping up and down screaming ‘My god, we’ve got to keep this guy and give him the money he wants.'”

It doesn’t seem too likely that Judon will be sitting down on their show anytime considering the war of words that has taken place between both sides. But maybe if Judon does eventually get the contract he desires in New England, they can discuss their grievances face-to-face.

