Credit: 93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan afternoon co-host Andrew Fillipponi insists he paid his bet by quitting, it’s not his fault the station recruited and hired him back less than an hour later.

“If the Steelers draft Drew Allar in 250 days, I think I’ll quit my job,” Fillipponi posted on social media last summer regarding the Penn State quarterback prior to the start of the college football season.

Allar would go on to suffer a season-ending broken left ankle which undoubtedly hurt his draft stock. But 251 days after Fillipponi wagered his job on Allar’s future, the Steelers went ahead and selected the quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Day 2, being the key, because it allowed Fillipponi to keep his job on a technicality.

One problem, Fillipponi doubled down in February, once again writing, “if the Steelers draft Drew Allar, I’ll quit my job,” offering no potential job-saving time constraints this time. And just as he followed through by getting his nipples pierced last year after a lost wager, Fillipponi seemingly figured out a way to pay off his latest absurd bet, while keeping his job.

Monday afternoon, Fillipponi stunned his 93.7 The Fan co-host Chris Mueller by announcing he was quitting his job, effective immediately. At the same time, Fillipponi posted a farewell message on social media, announcing his departure from 93.7 The Fan, writing, “I’m a man of my word” before exiting the building.

Mueller was outraged by his radio partner seemingly abandoning the show. New imaging was quickly revealed by the station, a new co-host was even named, as producer Donny Football joined Mueller in studio. So, how is it that Fillipponi is already back alongside Mueller in afternoons on 93.7 The Fan?

“I was not BSing. I came on here at 2 o’clock and quit,” Fillipponi insisted after returning from his 50-minute retirement. “I got in my car, and I was driving home and my phone was blowing up and my wife was explaining to me how crazy things were for her.”

But as the bit goes, Fillipponi then received a phone call from 93.7 The Fan brand manager Kraig Riley, who encouraged the station’s former afternoon host to “turn around and come back…don’t make a decision you’re gonna regret for the rest of your life.”

Fillipponi went back to the station, where Riley told him he had clearance from management to propose a job offer. And 50 minutes after Fillipponi quit, new paperwork was drawn up, a contract was signed, a debt was paid, and a job was reclaimed.

“Guys have retired and come back in this business,” Fillipponi said without naming names. “I’ve never heard another host in another city do something like this before.”

When Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo vowed to retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks won Game 7 of the 2023 NLCS, he only skipped the opening of his next radio show before triumphantly returning with no intent of ever quitting. Fillipponi sold it a little better than Russo, even though he similarly had no intention of quitting. But credit Fillipponi for turning his lost wager into a fun bit, and the ability to argue his bet was paid.