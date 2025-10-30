Credit: Andrew Fillipponi on X

Radio hosts making ridiculous wagers that they have to follow through on against their better judgment is a tale as old as time. And Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi is the latest to have to make good on a high-risk bet thanks to his local sports team.

Earlier this month, Fillipponi took to social media to confidently declare that the Pittsburgh Steelers would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. How confident was he? He put his nipples on the line, saying he would pierce them without numbing agents if the Steelers somehow lost to Joe Flacco and the Bengals.

The Steelers lost to Joe Flacco and the Bengals.

There’s no way the Steelers lose tonight. In fact. I’ll get my nipples pierced with no numbing agents if they lose to the Bungles. It ain’t happening. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 16, 2025

A couple weeks after the stunning upset, Andrew Filllipponi proved that he is a man of his word.

The 93.7 The Fan radio host shared a picture of his new accessories on social media with the simple caption, “How do they look?” And just be forewarned that you may want to stop reading this article now if you don’t want to see the final outcome.

How do they look? pic.twitter.com/dhNRb0r1ED — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 29, 2025

To make it even better, Fillipponi even did it in front of a live audience while also raising money for local women’s health initiatives and breast cancer research.

It could have been worse for Andrew Fillipponi, at least he didn’t have to eat horse manure on the air like Aaron Goldsmith did in Cleveland several years ago after guaranteeing the Browns wouldn’t draft Baker Mayfield first overall in the draft. And he also didn’t have to get a tattoo on his posterior like Jeff Cavanaugh did in Dallas after the Rangers won the World Series. At least the nipple piercings can be taken out… eventually. Of course, he may like them so much that he chooses to have them stick around, at least until the Steelers win their next Super Bowl.