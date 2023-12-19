Photo credit: 98.5 The Sports Hub

One of the most popular local morning sports radio shows in the country is making a big change, as 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston has decided on a new partner for Fred Toucher.

After the move was widely speculated on in recent weeks, The Sports Hub made it official Tuesday when Toucher announced Rob “Hardy” Poole will be his new co-host on the station’s morning show, filling the void created by Rich Shertenlieb’s departure. Toucher and Hardy will officially launch Jan. 4. Chad Finn of the Boston Globe first reported the hire Monday evening.

“Remember when I told everyone that Rich wasn’t coming back?” Toucher said to begin the announcement. “As soon as I found out there might be a problem with Rich…I had one name in mind.”

That name was Hardy, a longtime Boston radio personality who, like Toucher and Shertenlieb, joined The Sports Hub for its inception in 2009 from former rock radio station WBCN. Hardy has filled a variety of roles for The Sports Hub throughout his tenure, including as the third voice on their midday show with Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand.

“As a lifelong radio guy, I’m thrilled for this opportunity,” Hardy said in the station press release. “I’m looking forward to working with Fred and the rest of the morning show crew on what I believe will be a great show.”

“I’ve known Hardy and admired his talent for many years,” Toucher added. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter and feel revitalized by the new opportunity.”

After nearly 15 years together at The Sports Hub, Toucher and Rich officially came to an end in November, when Shertenlieb left the station. Speculation about their possible divorce had been ongoing for months, after Toucher took a leave of absence for medical reasons and publicly griped that he had not received a wellness check from Shertenlieb or anyone on the show.

In October, that speculation was heightened when Toucher signed an extension with 98.5 and Shertenlieb’s name was blatantly absent from the press release. Two weeks later, Shertenlieb officially departed, leaving a massive void to fill.

During the search to replace Shertenlieb, Toucher had a variety of guest co-hosts, including Kendra Middleton, Joe Murray, Danny Roche, and Ryan Johnston. But Hardy always seemed like the most viable option to join The Sports Hub’s morning show. Toucher and Hardy will now look to continue the string of morning radio dominance that Toucher and Rich enjoyed in recent years, a show that established itself as ratings monster, regularly finishing first in their key demo of men 25-54.

“I’m humbled, I’m very, very grateful and thank you to everybody, starting with you, Fred, but everyone here at 98.5 The Sports Hub,” Hardy said. “I think it’ll work and I think it’ll be great.”

[98.5 The Sports Hub]