Philadelphia sports radio host John Kincade is temporarily stepping away from his morning show on 97.5 The Fanatic after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Kincade announced the diagnosis near the end of his Friday show, as well as in a video shared on social media, stating he will be taking a temporary leave of absence from The Fanatic to have surgery.

I’ve got some personal news to share with you.

I've got some personal news to share with you.



“After a brief period of illness where I just wasn’t feeling right, I finally went to the doctor, and it ends up I was having internal bleeding,” Kincade said. “Upon inspection, I found out that I have colon cancer. So I will be exiting the show for a few weeks. I will have surgery on Monday the 15th. I’m expecting a fantastic outcome, because that’s the attitude that I have.”

Kincade also advised everyone to get a colonoscopy, noting he had one a few years ago and his most recent procedure revealed his cancer diagnosis. For Kincade, this is his third bout with cancer. As detailed in 2020 Philly Voice profile, Kincade was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1995, which was treated with radiation and chemotherapy. Shortly after completing treatment, Kincade was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1997, which required surgery and more chemotherapy.

Now more than a quarter-century later, Kincade is faced with another cancer diagnosis, and everyone is rooting for him to go three for three in beating the disease.

“I appreciate any prayers and support you can send in my direction,” Kincade said. “And I look forward to being back with you on the air soon, so we can celebrate everything that’s great in Philadelphia sports.”

Kincade joined The Fanatic in 2021 after more than 25 years as a sports radio host in Atlanta with 680 The Fan. Prior to his long stay in Atlanta, Kincade jumpstarted his radio career in Philly, working alongside the recently retired Angelo Cataldi on WIP in the early ‘90s. Kincade has worked nationally for ESPN Radio and CBS Sports Radio, and also previously co-hosted the Big Podcast with Shaquille O’Neal.

Best wishes to John and his family as everyone looks forward to his return on 97.5 The Fanatic.

