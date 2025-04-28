Photo credit: 670 The Score on X

670 The Score is turning to a familiar voice to lead its revamped midday lineup.

The station announced Monday that Leila Rahimi will officially take over as the permanent host alongside Marshall Harris, replacing Dan Bernstein.

Rahimi and Harris had been filling in on an interim basis since the station fired Bernstein on March 21. His exit came after he threatened to dox and harass one of his followers online over a fishing incident. A few days later, Dan Bernstein was off the air, and not long after, he was removed from the station entirely.

Dan Bernstein’s issues had been brewing long before his firing.

Last fall, he had a bizarre public feud with Barstool Eddie Farrer that escalated when Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy got involved. Not long after, Danny Parkins left full-time for Fox Sports, and Laurence Holmes was moved up to afternoon drive alongside Matt Spiegel. Holmes’s move from middays to afternoons reportedly resulted from the Barstool fallout and a growing desire to distance himself from his now-former co-host.

Bernstein’s new pairing with Harris didn’t last long. After less than six months together and a second public incident in less than a year, The Score decided it had seen enough. About a month later, the station made Rahimi and Harris the permanent midday hosts.

Rahimi will take the lead, making history as the first woman to host a full-time sports radio show during prime hours in Chicago. Bears reporter Mark Grote will also be part of the show, checking in twice a week with regular updates.

“Dan and I had a show for 15 months together where it was Bernstein and Rahimi, then it was for a time Bernstein and Holmes, [then] it was Bernstein and Harris, and now it’s Rahimi and Harris, ” Rahimi said Monday via the Chicago Sun-Times. “But we’ve been here, that’s the point. We have changed, The Score listener has not, and that’s really who this is about today. It’s about those who listen to The Score no matter what. We appreciate you, we thank you.”

This will be Rahimi’s second full-time stint at the Audacy-owned station.

Rahimi is no stranger to The Score’s midday lineup. She co-hosted with Bernstein from early 2021 until the spring of 2022, when she left to become the lead sports anchor at NBC 5 — the first woman ever to hold that role at the station. Even after shifting to TV full-time, Rahimi never entirely left radio, making weekly appearances on The Score, which eventually expanded to two days a week.

After Dan Bernstein’s messy exit, it’s a hard reset and a much-needed one.