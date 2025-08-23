Screengrab via The CW

NASCAR saw one of its most surreal moments in series history on Saturday night in Daytona thanks to The CW pit reporter Parker Kligerman and 19-year-old sensation Connor Zilisch.

It all stemmed from Zilisch’s freak fall while celebrating victory at Watkins Glen earlier this month. The young phenom, who has won six races this season including four out of the last five, suffered a broken collarbone while in victory lane. Zilisch slipped in his window and almost fell face first to the concrete below, having to be rushed to the hospital.

Thankfully Zilisch avoided a more serious injury. But he was still unable to race the full distance at Daytona. So team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on fellow broadcaster Parker Kligerman to standby as relief driver. The relief driver interviewed the Xfinity Series leader before the race on Saturday as part of his announcing duties.

.@pkligerman is READY in case he gets the call to step in for @ConnorZilisch and @JRMotorsports tonight at Daytona 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0iSdw1sBXq — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 22, 2025

While he started the race, Connor Zilisch quickly gave way to Parker Kligerman on Lap 14 as the drivers successfully completed a driver swap under caution.

That’s Parker Kligerman’s music!@pkligerman takes over the 88 for @ConnorZilisch and @JRMotorsports during the first caution of the night. pic.twitter.com/ASISoQXVsf — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 23, 2025

As the race went on, Kligerman took Zilisch’s car to the front of the field. And in an unbelievable story, he ended up winning the Wawa 250 in an overtime finish.

WHAT A RACE!!!!! CW Sports’ own @pkligerman fills in for the recovering @ConnorZilisch and wins it in a dramatic overtime finish! pic.twitter.com/JPgd0Cv0Uy — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 23, 2025

Thankfully, Kligerman and Zilisch celebrated the victory together safely, with the reporter even having the presence of mind to give the young driving sensation a very gentle hug. Technically, the victory goes to Connor Zilisch as the driver that started the race, but everyone will remember Parker Kligerman taking the checkered flag.

The celebrations weren’t without another unplanned moment, though. But at least thankfully it was only the flagpole getting broken instead of any driver’s bones.