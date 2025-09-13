Credit: DIRTVision

The Midwest Open Wheel Association Sprint Car Series ran the Carolyn Schuh Memorial at Jacksonville Speedway in Piney Green, North Carolina, on Friday night.

The race, featuring 20 drivers in 410 sprint cars, was a lively affair, but perhaps never more lively than when driver Joey Moughon’s car flipped over in the middle of the track around lap 20.

That certainly caught the attention of the announcer calling the race on DIRTVision, although the fact that the crash didn’t garner the attention of track officials became of paramount importance. And the announcer understandably lost his cool while waiting for them to wave the caution flag and ensure Moughon’s safety.

“We’re still green, I don’t know why. Nobody’s throwing the caution,” said the announcer with increasing alarm. “Throw the caution flag! Is anybody paying attention?!? HELLO!?! WE JUST HAD A CAR FLIP OVER, THROW THE RED FLAG, WHAT ARE WE DOING!?!? COME ON!!! WHAT IS GOING ON!?!? PAY ATTENTION!!”

At that point, a yellow caution flag was waved, alerting drivers to slow down. However, that was not fast enough for the announcer.

“THREE LAPS WE LET THE CARS GO AROUND WITH A FLIPPED CAR ON THE FRONT STRETCH, WHAT ARE WE DOING, GUYS? THAT IS RIDICULOUS,” he demanded.

It’s unclear if the people on the track could hear the announcer or not, but his concern for the safety of the drivers should be duly noted. Also, somebody get that guy some lemon tea and a throat lozenge.

According to MOWA’s Facebook page, Moughan, the pole setter, made contact with two drivers, resulting in his car colliding with the catch fence. Both he and the other drivers involved in the fracas walked away unhurt but weren’t able to continue the race. The caution was followed by a five-lap sprint to the finish, and Indiana’s Bryce Norris took home the winner’s prize of $5,000.