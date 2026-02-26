Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Apple TV is preparing to begin its first season as the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner of Formula One. But it seems that certain races will find their way outside of the Apple ecosystem this season.

According to reports by Austin Karp and Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, select races throughout the year will air on Netflix and Tubi. Per Karp, Netflix will simulcast the Canadian Grand Prix alongside Apple TV in May. And per Stern, F1 is planning to make certain races available on the Fox-owned free streaming platform Tubi. It’s unclear which races Tubi will air, or if they will be shown live or on replay.

The news comes amid numerous reports revealing that Apple TV will be able to stream Season 8 of the popular F1 docuseries Drive to Survive within the United States, while Netflix retains global rights to the show.

All of the cross-platform collaboration is perhaps a bit ironic in the wake of F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali’s recent comments about Apple TV’s reach being “bigger” than that of ESPN, where the open-wheel racing circuit has aired since 2018.

The moves signal an effort by F1 to get ahead of Apple TV’s limited audience, which accounts for less than 0.5% of total television viewing per Nielsen’s The Gauge measurements. MLS, the only other league with an all-encompassing broadcast deal with Apple TV, has made similar efforts to expand its reach in recent months, dropping its Season Pass paywall and striking deals with distributors to list its matches natively within channel guides.

Apple executive Eddy Cue recently said in an interview that Apple TV’s global subscriber figure is above 45 million, the number analysts had previously pegged the service at. However, it’s unclear how many of those subscribers are based in the United States, the only region that Apple TV will have broadcast rights for F1. Compared with ESPN, which reaches over 60 million households in the U.S., F1 will have a substantially diminished reach on Apple.