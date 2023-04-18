Sometimes, social media can bring good things. Just ask Ryan Ellis, driver of the #43 Chevy for Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In early March, during the Las Vegas NASCAR race weekend, Ellis and the team went to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Ellis posted a pic on his Twitter account, with a simple request: “Sponsor us @raisingcanes.”

The post, which got over 38,000 views must’ve caught the eye of someone at the company. That’s because Raising Cane’s will sponsor Ellis’ car at Talladega this Saturday.

You never know what happens if you don’t shoot your shot.

Two years ago, Ryan Vargas did something similar. Having an unsponsored car for the next Xfinity Series race, Vargas reached out on Twitter for anyone who would be interested in sponsoring him. At that time, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was looking to sponsor someone in NASCAR. Kamara paired up with Vargas, and Kamara’s “The Big Squeezy” company sponsored Vargas for the next race.

Sponsorship is very important in NASCAR, and even moreso if you’re an underfunded team in a lower division. Chassis and engines are still expensive, but the TV and prize money isn’t as big as in Cup. Thankfully, a social media post resulted in some much-needed sponsorship for Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing.

[Toby Christie]