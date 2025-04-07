Photo credit: FS1

If Richard Petty is suggesting improvements for NASCAR television broadcasts, maybe Fox should consider implementing those changes.

Petty and his son Kyle joined the NASCAR on Fox broadcast during Stage 2 in Darlington Sunday on FS1 to discuss his legendary career, which included three wins at the South Carolina track. And just before signing off from his visit in the booth, Petty commented on the Fox broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Mike Joy along with analysts Clint Bower and Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty visited the @NASCARONFOX booth during Sunday’s broadcast at @TooToughToTame and said what fans have been saying about the coverage for years. pic.twitter.com/necXO7HT2t — Kyle Dalton (@kdsportswriter) April 6, 2025



“Thank you. It’s been interesting watching y’all try to operate up here,” Petty said with emphasis on the word “try,” garnering a chuckle from the rest of the booth.

Joy told Petty he’d take that as compliment considering it was an upgrade from last year, when the 87-year-old joined the booth and said, “I don’t know what race you guys are watching.”

“The big deal is, when I’m sitting here and see what I see on the TV and the race is really back about 15th or 20th,” Petty noted. “Them guys, they drive their fanny off every lap. I mean, they’re really racing back there, but you know, if you’re here you can see that. You can’t see it on TV.”

Joy politely countered the criticism by claiming they try to “get back there as much as we can… but you’re right, if you wanna see it all, come by a ticket.”

Fox has been criticized by NASCAR fans at times for its tendency to only focus on the front of the pack. Petty highlighted the difference of being able to see all the action from the track vs on television, where Fox might make it seem like a two-car race.

While fans who have been critical of Fox likely appreciated the call out from one of the sport’s most iconic figures, it didn’t sound like Joy was ready to make any big changes to the broadcast. And Joy’s advice of just “come by a ticket” probably won’t do much to appease fans.