There have been a number of instances over the years of broadcast booths losing power and sideline reporters having to fill in. The latest came in a NASCAR Regional Late Model Stock race Saturday night, the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway. That race was set to be called by Eric Brennan, Blake McCandless, and James Pike on FloRacing, but the booth lost power partway through, leading to Pike having to go it alone on the commentary side. And his work there was noticed:

Pike noted later that he was able to do this with the help of the Race Monitor app, and that he learned the ins and outs of that calling virtual iRacing events:

He also praised many of his colleagues, and a fellow broadcaster who was streaming from pit road:

For their parts, both the NASCAR Regional team and Florence Motor Speedway owner Steve Zacharias put out statements on the broadcast issues here:

A broadcast situation like this is far from ideal for anyone at any time. But that’s exacerbated further during a highly-anticipated event, and the South Carolina 400 was certainly that, thanks in part to Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking part and driving a car in a No. 8 Budweiser paint scheme for the first time in 17 years. The race also has a notable tradition; while there had only been four previous races under this name at this speedway, it incorporates the history of the nearby and long-running Myrtle Beach 400. So there were plenty eager to watch this.

It looks like what happened here was more on issues with the speedway than with the broadcaster, and it’s positive to see the speedway saying they “take this seriously” in their follow-up post on this. We’ll see how they work to fix these infrastructure problems. But Pike and the FloRacing team certainly did a commendable job here under difficult circumstances. And that adds to the long history of sideline reporters stepping up when needed.

