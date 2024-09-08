May 26, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; IndyCar Series former driver and announcer Paul Tracy before the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, former NBC Sports IndyCar broadcaster Paul Tracy updated his followers on social media after he was on the receiving end of a car accident while riding his bike.

Tracy, who served as a color commentator for NBC Sports from 2014 to 2021, took to Instagram to share that he had been hit while riding his bike by an SUV, resulting in three broken vertebrae in his lower back and a trip to his local trauma center.

“Getting transferred to trauma center,” wrote Tracy, along with a picture of him seemingly in a hospital bed. “Looks like 3 broken vertebrae lower back. This is going to f*** up my fitness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Tracy (@paultracyofficial)

Since departing from NBC, Tracy has recently gotten back into racing with the Camping World SRX Series founded by Tony Stewart and the GT World Challenge in recent years.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Tracy shared a video of himself riding on a stationary bike, along with an inspirational quote for his fans.

“There are two options in life,” said Tracy. “Lay around and do nothing, or keep it f****** moving. Let’s go! Nobody is going to hold me back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Tracy (@paultracyofficial)

[Paul Tracy on Instagram]