Fans of any sport have always claimed they can do what they are watching at home better than professional athletes participating in their respective sport. But recently, NASCAR Truck Series driver and NASCAR on The CW broadcaster Parker Kligerman put that to the test.

Kligerman, who became a part-time driver after finishing tenth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season, took to social media to share the first episode of his new YouTube series. In it, he challenges fans with zero experience to various challenges for cash prizes.

Do you think you could be a race car driver? So many of you on the internet often tell me you can be. So I wondered if there was a way we could try and prove it. I put $5000 of my own money on the line, if people can beat me Link below👇 pic.twitter.com/58tObRbAkV — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) March 21, 2025

The challenges included three different tasks to test the fans’ skill level, with $500, $750, and $1,000 in prizes for each challenge as they increase cumulatively in difficulty for the top competitor. The twist here is that if the top challenger can also beat Kligerman, they will receive double whatever the prize is for each challenge.

First, the challengers needed to accelerate quickly and stop in a designated box. The second challenge tasked the drivers with taking a turn as fast as possible, with the fastest time being the winner. The third challenge further tested drivers, tasking them with making a right turn and then a left turn as fast as possible.

Among the competitors included in this video are Tara Dega, Rick, Austin, and Kligerman’s brother, Bard.

On paper, none of the challengers should have had much of a chance against Kligerman. But hilariously, Bard, who appears to have no experience as a high-level driver and currently works as the CEO of a real estate investment and management company in Connecticut, was able to have quite a bit of success compared to his younger brother in the challenges.

Bard won every challenge against his fellow competitors. In the first two, he also beat Parker Kligerman, albeit the format limited Parker to only one attempt compared to the competitors’ two attempts. All in all, Bard walked away with $3,500 of his brother’s money.

While these challenges obviously don’t test how a fan would actually drive in the heat of battle against fellow drivers in a race-style format, Kligerman’s concept is certainly fascinating. He revealed in a post on X that he took inspiration from the show Win Ben Stein’s Money, formerly on Comedy Central.

So funny. Literally was one of the inspirations that I thought of for it — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) March 22, 2025

It appears this will be a recurring video series from Kligerman, who included a link to enter as a contestant in future videos in the description of his YouTube video. Kligerman joked that perhaps the prizes would be reduced if he continued to struggle as much as he did against his brother.

“If you think you can be on this and be faster than me, definitely go in the description, there is a link there. Best comments might get invited to be on the show. We may not be playing for as much money, we’ll find out,” said Kligerman.