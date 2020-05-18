NASCAR returned to the airwaves this Sunday on Fox, and the results seemed promising for both entities.

According to Fox in a typically brief release, Sunday’s race from Darlington drew 6.32 million viewers, which the network claims is the most-watched non-Daytona NASCAR race in more than three years.

A big day for live sports … @NASCARonFOX returns in style. Next NASCAR Cup Series race: Toyota 500, Darlington Raceway Wednesday, May 20 | 7:30 PM ET | FS1 & FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/9maSAkje6E — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 18, 2020

Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal also noted that viewership for Darlington was up 38% from NASCAR’s last race before the shutdown, an early March race from Phoenix that drew 4.6 million viewers.

NASCAR from Darlington on Fox averages 6.32 million viewers, +38% over the last race before the sports shutdown. Three-year high for races other than Daytona 500 — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) May 18, 2020

Paulsen of Sports Media Watch brought more insight to the table, mentioning that this Darlington race was the most-watched at the track since way back in 2011, and the most-watched May race since 2016 at Talladega.

NASCAR, much like the UFC last week, will quickly return to action following its re-debut. The next race will be on Wednesday night, also from Darlington, airing on FS1.