FoxRacingBy Joe Lucia on

NASCAR returned to the airwaves this Sunday on Fox, and the results seemed promising for both entities.

According to Fox in a typically brief release, Sunday’s race from Darlington drew 6.32 million viewers, which the network claims is the most-watched non-Daytona NASCAR race in more than three years.

Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal also noted that viewership for Darlington was up 38% from NASCAR’s last race before the shutdown, an early March race from Phoenix that drew 4.6 million viewers.

Paulsen of Sports Media Watch brought more insight to the table, mentioning that this Darlington race was the most-watched at the track since way back in 2011, and the most-watched May race since 2016 at Talladega.

NASCAR, much like the UFC last week, will quickly return to action following its re-debut. The next race will be on Wednesday night, also from Darlington, airing on FS1.

About Joe Lucia

I'm the managing editor of Awful Announcing and the news editor of The Comeback. I also made The Outside Corner a thing for six seasons.

View all posts by Joe Lucia